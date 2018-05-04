Missing teen found safe

May 4, 2018

By Pat Maurer
Correspondent

A 13-year-old boy reported missing May 1st, was found after a two and a half hour search that day.

According to a release from the Clare County Sheriff’s Office, Deputies were called to the 11500 block of South Garfield Road in Garfield Township around 3:45.

They were told the youngster had left on foot around 1:45 p.m. Tuesday.

Deputies, assisted by the Sheriff’s Mounted Unit, a Clare Police K9 unit and the Sheriff’s K9 unit searched the area for the teen.
He was found safely around 6:30 p.m. and returned to his family.

Share This Post

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Current day month ye@r *