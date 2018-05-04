Missing teen found safe

May 4, 2018

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

A 13-year-old boy reported missing May 1st, was found after a two and a half hour search that day.

According to a release from the Clare County Sheriff’s Office, Deputies were called to the 11500 block of South Garfield Road in Garfield Township around 3:45.

They were told the youngster had left on foot around 1:45 p.m. Tuesday.

Deputies, assisted by the Sheriff’s Mounted Unit, a Clare Police K9 unit and the Sheriff’s K9 unit searched the area for the teen.

He was found safely around 6:30 p.m. and returned to his family.