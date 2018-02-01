Misuraca charged with shooting friend

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

Thomas Misuraca, 62, of Harrison is in jail after allegedly shooting Ramon Kuczera, 79, of Prudenville in the leg.

Central Dispatch got the call around 9:20 p.m. January 25th.

A release from Clare County Sheriff John Wilson’s office said Kuczera had reportedly stopped at the home where the shooting happened to see Misuraca, who police identified as his “friend.”

The release said Kuczera was shot in the left leg while standing on the porch of the home.

Kuczera was taken to a hospital where he was listed in “stable condition.”

Misuraca was arrested and taken to the Clare County Jail.

The release said alcohol is believed to have been a factor in the incident.

The incident remains under investigation.

Misuraca was arraigned January 26th in 80th District Court by Magistrate Steven Worpell. He was charged by the Clare County Prosecutor with assault with a dangerous weapon and weapons felony firearm.

Worpell set his bond at $75,000 cash/surety/ten percent.

He remains lodged in the jail.