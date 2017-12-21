Mitchell charged with gun theft, assault

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

Clare County Sheriff’s Department Deputies responding to the report of a domestic dispute involving a hand gun being pointed at a female victim on Eaton Street

in Harrison discovered that the gun, a .38 revolver had been stolen recently in Harrison.

Deputies were called to the scene around 3 p.m. on Monday, December 18.

They also found and recovered stolen property from other recent larcenies in the area and arrested Philip Mitchell, 26, of Harrison on multiple larceny charges and assault.

Mitchell, who was charged by the Clare County Prosecutor’s Office with: assault with a dangerous weapon, weapons-felony firearm, domestic violence, stolen property-receiving and concealing over $1,000 and possession of marijuana. He was arraigned Tuesday in 80th District Court by Magistrate Seven Worpell. His bond was set at $60,000/ten percent.

Deputies and Detectives are continuing to investigate the recovery of more property stolen from the area, according to the release from the CCSD.

Mitchell remains lodged at the Clare County Jail.