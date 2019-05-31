MMC breaks ground on campus renovations

May 31, 2019

MMC officials and Three Rivers reps broke ground for

Harrison campus improvements

Mid Michigan College is investing $12 Million to improve its existing learning and student spaces through a renovation of the College’s Harrison Campus. The College will reduce the Harrison Campus’ footprint to improve efficiencies, create a welcoming atmosphere by beautifying facilities and outdoor spaces, create student gathering and co-curricular spaces, address infrastructure and mechanical system issues, and improve campus safety and security.



A groundbreaking ceremony was recently held to celebrate the newly begun renovations, and reveal the renderings of what the Harrison Campus will look like when renovations are complete. Mid’s President, Christine Hammond, was joined by Board of Trustees members Doug Jacobson, Richard Allen, Eric Kreckman, and Terry Petrongelli, Vice President of Business Operations Lillian Frick, Director of Facilities, Bill Whitman, and members of the Three Rivers Construction team.



Currently, renovations are ahead of schedule and may be completed as soon as January 2020—well ahead of the proposed summer 2020 projected completion date. The project reflects a scaled down variation of Mid’s 5-Year Campus Master Plan, created in conjunction with Newmann/Smith Architecture and feedback from over 20 community focus groups consisting of more than 200 people.



The Campus renovation will promote engagement in co-curricular activities through the creation of a student union, which will house a veteran’s resource center, student life spaces, food pantry, help desk, study areas, a fitness center, and student lounge. These are features that either don’t exist or exist without relation to one another in the Campus’ current configuration.



Improvements to Campus grounds, library, and learning labs will also foster greater engagement in outdoor areas and in academic support services. The renovation also provides a dedicated wing for career-technical (CTE) students taking classes at the College through the Clare-Gladwin RESD (CGRESD).



Beyond layout and learning space improvements, this project responds to the critical need to replace failing HVAC and Air Handling systems. Should these systems fail, the Campus would become largely unusable. Investments in these systems alone represent $8.4 Million of the project’s total budget.



The new footprint will save the College money by consolidating the Campus’ mechanical and electrical systems and eliminating energy-wasting areas—those that are particularly inefficient and/or operate on separate mechanical systems that would add significant costs and challenges to replace. When completed, the rescaled Campus will be 40,000 square feet smaller than at present and still provide enough learning spaces to meet current enrollment needs and allow for future growth.



The project will extend the life of the Harrison Campus by 20-30 years, while invigorating its most important facilities. Learning environments will be improved to support better student success. Co-curricular and student engagement spaces will be constructed to facilitate more student-to-student interaction and greater involvement. Increased efficiencies will be capitalized on to save on operational costs—these savings will then be reinvested into academic programs, student support, and community-focused offerings.



“This investment in our Harrison Campus is an investment in our mission—to develop knowledge and ability that empowers learners and transforms communities. We’re building a facility that meets the needs of tomorrow’s learners while also honoring the legacy of this incredible campus facility and grounds,” remarked Christine Hammond, President of Mid Michigan College. “Mid has always been a careful steward of the investment that our community members make in us, and through this project, we ensure that Mid remains a vibrant community asset for decades to come.”



For more information about the Harrison Campus Renovations, visit midmich.edu/renovations or contact Jessie Gordon, Associate Vice President of Strategic Communications, at (989) 317-4626 or jmgordon@midmich.edu.

Share This Post Tweet