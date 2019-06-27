MMC PTK inducts new members

Front Row (L-R): Crandall Moffat, Savannah Peplinski, Emily Chrzan, Olivia Bitler, Alison Bjerke, Gillian Carroll, Jessica Bunting, Jordyn Smith, Kylin Sprague,Shelby Raymond, Lauren Twardy, Wendy Stevens, Alysha Darnell. Back Row (L-R): Folarin Famoye, Madisyn Kench, Kaitlyn Ray, Joseph Dietsch, Saran Bagayoko, Elizabeth Bombodi, Kent Jackson, Austin Raymond, Sara Jamison. Not pictured: Zackrey Bailey, Anderson Bell, Mellissa Bondie, Ali Dabas, Michael Daws, Grace Feuerstein, Laryssa Fillingham, Jeana Jackson, Darryl Johns, Noah Lambert, Molly McGee, Dawnn Miller-Wiles, Brianna Morris, Brad Nelson, Michelle Nelson, Jennifer Pagel, Danele Pasch, Lydia Sanderson, Peri Sanderson, Alicia Sapp, Gage Schall, Mariah Sperkoski, Aaron Stearns, Emma Stickney, Sierra Thomas, Alisha Vincent, MacKenzie White, Jenna Wilkerson

More than 100 were in attendance for the 30th Anniversary Celebration of Mid Michigan College’s PTK Chapter and Winter 2019 Induction of new members.



“It has been three years since I was inducted into PTK and my journey has come full circle. I look back at the person I was when I first came to Mid and I can’t be thankful enough for the opportunities and adventures that have propelled me into the person I am today. I love being able to inspire people by sharing my story,” shared Bryan Cody, Mid and PTK alumnus.

The mission of Phi Theta Kappa is to recognize academic achievement of two-year college students and to provide opportunities for them to grow as scholars and leaders. Students must earn a minimum 3.5 Grade Point Average and complete at least 12 credit hours at Mid before being eligible to join.



Mid launched a PTK chapter in 1989—one of nearly 1,300 PTK chapters worldwide. Over the past 30 years, Mid’s chapter has inducted over 2,500 members and obtained the highest level of achievement – a 5 Star Chapter.Through chapter and individual projects, members have succeeded in serving the College and surrounding communities.



Carol Santini, a now retired Academic Advisor at Mid, was part of the chapter’s origin. Santini and her husband Anthony donated the required funds to launch a PTK Chapter on campus, and Linda Loomis, who taught Theater, English, and Speech, officially launched Mid’s PTK Chapter in 1989.

“We are grateful for the generosity of the Santini family and the vision of Linda Loomis, all of whom desired to give Mid students an opportunity to pursue excellence,” noted Tammy Alvaro, PTK Advisor and Director of Student Advancement at Mid.



Fifty student members were recently inducted into Mid Michigan College’s Alpha Omicron Chapter of Phi Theta Kappa (PTK) Honor Society.

