MMCAA celebrates 50 years

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

It is a big year for the Mid Michigan Community Action Agency.

This year Mid Michigan Community Action is commemorating its 50th anniversary while reflecting on its past, present and future.

Executive Director Jill Sutton said, “In 1964 former President Lyndon B. Johnson set out to fight the war on poverty by creating agencies throughout the country that collectively became known as the Community Action Partnership. In 1966, Mid Michigan joined that collective as it began operating from a family garage, with one mission – to help support community members on their journey to self-sufficiency.”

Though its space changed over the years from that garage, first to a larger building on McEwan Street in Clare, and recently, in 2008, to a permanent residence in Farwell and along the way adding 14 satellite locations across the region, Sutton said, “The mission has remained the same. That dedication to making a difference coupled with continuous federal, state and local support, is how the agency moved forward through the past five decades and as a result [has] seen thousands of individuals go from surviving to thriving through its programs.”

The facility at 1574 East Washington Road, Farwell, midway between Clare and Farwell and just off Ludington Drive, is now just one of their 14 locations in six counties including Clare, Gladwin, Midland, Bay, Mecosta and Osceola Counties.

They also have a huge food warehouse on Ludington Drive [former Wickes Lumber building] just east of their present main administrative building.

Their website says, “At the core of our mission is an unwavering determination to help individuals and families become self-sufficient.”

Sutton added, “Families have been kept safe and warm in their homes through utility assistance, children have been given the solid foundation needed for academic and personal success by participating in Head Start, veterans facing challenges have been guided to permanent housing and employment support through Support Services for Veteran Families, and so much more.”

Jill reminisced, “One story in particular that reminds me why the work Mid Michigan does is so important is that of a woman we assisted 10 years ago. When we began working with her, she was living in a house that had no indoor water supply and in order to provide it for her five children had to carry five-gallon water buckets from a nearby community building every day.” She continued, “In partnership with the local housing commission, we were able to renovate her home which included a new kitchen, new restroom, new flooring and other repairs, and of course, an indoor water supply. Though she never complained of her humble beginnings, the home improvements not only provided her family with modern conveniences, they also gave them the stability needed to focus on continuing to improve their lives.”

“It is success stories like hers that continue to inspire Mid Michigan’s work.” She said. “Although the end to the war on poverty has yet to be seen, the next 50 years will focus on continuing to be a catalyst for change that positively impacts the futures of many.”

MMCAA is a non-profit organization funded through the state of Michigan and the Federal government, governed by a volunteer board consisting of members from each of the six counties. Just some of their programs and services are available in three categories. Most are based on income and/or household need.

Account Executive Amy Lafnear said, “We currently have nearly 200 employees spread throughout our counties who specialize in counseling, social work, childhood development, financial management, homebuyer education, homeless and rehousing assistance, nutrition, and home repair.”

Lafnear added, speaking about MMCAA’s growth ending in their beautiful new complex between Clare and Farwell, “All of the fundraising was done separately from our program funding sources, of course.”

Their Outreach programs include heat and utility assistance, homeless services, food commodities, the emergency food pantry, employment support and the affordable health care navigator for systems assistance.

The Outreach Services has help for metered shutoffs of electrical or natural gas or for those who about to have them shut off. They can also help with home heating fuel including propane, firewood, fuel oil and wood pellets.”

MMCAA has services available to assist both the general homeless population and homeless veterans which include temporary rental assistance or supportive housing vouchers. There’s also a program under Food Commodities for seniors over 60 which provides monthly boxes of staple food items.

Early Childhood programs and services they offer include preschool classrooms, home visitation, WIC (Women, Infants and Children) in Midland County, and parenting education and support.

Call them at 989-386-3805 or visit their website at www.mmcaa.org.