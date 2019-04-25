MMCAA congratulated for $1 million early childhood grant

April 25, 2019

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

US Congressman John Moolenaar visited MidMichigan Community Action Agency Tuesday to congratulate them on receiving the recent Early Head Start Expansion Grant totaling over $1 million to expand their Early Childhood in-home services. He also made some time to read to the preschool class.



Moolenaar said, “One of the challenges we face is getting children on that first step to reading.” He serves on two sub-committees of Appropriations – Labor, Health and Education and the Agricultural sub-committee.



“We are really excited about receiving this grant,” Early Childhood Services Director Sue Harvey said in a staff meeting with Congressman Moolenaar after the “book reading.” She said the grant was one of only 65 expansion grants awarded across the nation. “It means we can add 65 more children into the program and add six new home visitors. It also means increased funding for Head Start and extended days next year.”

The staff of the Early Childhood program at MMCAA, shown here with Congressman John Moolenaar, had a chance to meet with him and share their concerns during his Tuesday visit. Shown are (back row from left) Amyee Carson, Stephanie VanderElzen, Jan Sowle, Carolyn Frisk, Shawna Roskoski, Rep. Moolenaar, Sara Dipzinski, Martha Putt and Joanne Pittman; (front row from left) Kelly Forshee, Sue Harvey, Caron

Stanton, Patti McNeilly, Meagan Sherwood and Monica Thompson.

She said to Moolenaar, “We know you are a huge supporter of early childhood programs. We appreciate that support.” She told him, “Some of our funding is at risk. Some funding for family services has been cut.” She noted that many families with young children rely on the home heating program MMCAA provides. “Without heat, they could lose their children,” she told the congressman.



Harvey said the expansion grant funds will add ten full-time positions at MMCAA and increase services from 135 slots (individuals) to 200. “We take the services into the home,” she said explaining the program. “It’s all about building strong relationships to support families and prepare children to be successful in school and in life.”



MMCAA will hold a job fair for the new positions on May 2nd from 5 to 7 p.m.



The Early Head Start program presently operates on a $1.6 million annual grant awarded some time ago and renewed every five years. The expansion grant will add $1,075,840 to those funds for the first year, which includes approximately $300,000 in start-up costs, and $800,000 per year for each of the succeeding four years. Harvey said the grant, like their initial grant, is renewable every five years.



Congressman John Moolenaar spent some time Tuesday reading to children at MMCAA.

The grant will provide funds to increase MMCAA’s Early Childhood in-home services for more client — pregnant mothers, infants and children under 3 years old. Those services include a school curriculum; weekly visits with families; assessment of children for development with referrals if needed for additional support; in-home hearing and vision screenings; and help for parents to keep up to date with medical dental needs. “It’s an educational program that supports parents as they navigate family life” Harvey said. “We are building strong partnerships to support strong families and build strong communities.”



During his visit to MMCAA, Congressman Moolenaar spent time with the group explaining some of his legislative goals including expanding rural broadband service, the Soo Locks, the Great Lake Restoration Initiative, and funding new drug, research and medical costs with a focus on rare cancers. He stressed the importance of developing and encouraging younger researchers and added that he has a goal of restoring an orderly system and accountability in government with the legislature working together.



MMCAA serves Clare, Gladwin, Midland, Mecosta and Osceola Counties.

