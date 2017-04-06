MMCC student threat unfounded

By Pat Maurer

A Facebook post Thursday warned Mid Michigan Community College students that “the windshield tier” had been at the Harrison campus and urged students to exit classes “in groups” and ask for security when leaving the buildings.

“It was an unfounded post,” said MMCC spokesperson Matt Miller, when he was contacted about the warning. “We take these things very seriously,” he said. “When we heard about it (the post) we immediately started an investigation and we contacted the local police. We found nothing about any threat or danger to students. The police said nothing had been reported.”

He added that the person who posted the warning was also interviewed. He said it was due to an “over-reaction” on their part about something they had heard, and that the post had already been removed.

“It was determined that there was no safety issue at the campus,” he added.