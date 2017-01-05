MMI announces employers of the year

MMI provides jobs and training for people with diverse backgrounds. Businesses play a very important part in the training provided by MMI. Over the years, hundreds of businesses have provided job opportunities for the people MMI serves. At the recent Annual Meeting, MMI honored two shining stars that have made a significant difference in helping people achieve theirs dreams.

The Community Employer of the Year award was presented to, Central Michigan University. MMI began working with CMU doing grounds maintenance in 1988. CMU has also contracted with MMI for crews to do a variety of other tasks including; Prepare for commencement ceremonies, clean up after home football games, delivers the CM Life newspapers (1999), prepare batteries for safe disposal, provide curbside recycling for family housing units, sort recycling and compostable waste at the football stadium, and provide on-demand snow shoveling.

Over the years CMU has provided the opportunity for countless individuals to gain vocational skills, independence, and be part of their community. We appreciate their commitment to ensuring the success of those working there, their partnership in helping people develop skills, and their commitment to including people with disabilities as part of their diverse workforce. We look forward to continued partnership for many more years.

The manufacturing Employer of the Year award was presented to Packaging Corporation of America. MMI’s association with PCA began in 2010, with the

production of Symmetry Medical partitions. This contract provided a great deal of work for people served by MMI. But PCA is more than a manufacturing partner to MMI. They are a community employer for the people that MM serves as well. PCA also has a MMI crew working onsite at their plant in Edmore. It began with one crew covering one shift and has now expanded to six crews covering all three shifts. Recently MMI partnered with PCA to complete assembly of boxes for Fathead – a manufacturer of large vinyl wall clings. The contract was fast and furious, but the sense of pride and accomplishment felt by the people served at MMI in learning and completing new work was worth every minute. This contract exemplified the range of manufacturing skills that the people we serve have been able to develop in connection with this contract and their partnership helps in achieving the MMI mission. People value the opportunity to earn a paycheck and to complete meaningful work.