Modern Woodmen Helps Joshua’s House

In spite of the cold weather and blowing winds on February 25th, Clare county came out to support Joshua’s House at their Spaghetti Dinner and Silent Auction event. Even students from CMU showed up to help set up tables and chairs in preparation for the dinner. The Grant Township hall was filled with some of the most beautiful donations from local businesses and individuals to help raise funds to create two new bathrooms for the education center located at Joshua’s House shelter in Clare.

“Some folks that came for lunch thought it was so good that they returned again for dinner and bid higher on items they were interested in winning” said Rene’e Jeffords, Executive Director of Joshua’s House. “The out pouring of love, support and enthusiasm for this project was really heartwarming! It’s almost too good to be true that the Modern Woodmen doubled our efforts up to $2,500.00, that is incredible! They have been so wonderful to us and they help others from all over as well!” she remarked.

Joshua’s House is a homeless shelter for pregnant women choosing to preserve the life of their unborn child. The shelter opened in March of 2010 in an undisclosed location and then relocated to Clare in 2012 after June Melnek generously donated the 2-story facility that has quietly housed, assisted and educated many women for the past five years. From time to time, as their budget allows, they also assist women who aren’t pregnant with short-term housing as a preventative measure. “Our main focus is being a support system to those who are expecting a baby and find themselves without housing or a support system at a very challenging time,” Sherry Combs added. “ Our board and volunteers are working very hard to complete this education center so we can reach out to those in our communities and offer vital information required to successfully parent their children and operate a household using a budget within their means.”

The shelter is still in need of help with the renovations for the bathrooms, window treatments for the center and a sound system to facilitate classes and events for the residents & the community. For more information on becoming involved in completing this project please contact the office at 989-400-3301. Pictured with Rene’e Jeffords from Joshua’s House is Mark List of Modern Woodmen presenting a check to Joshua’s House including the matching funds from the monies raised at the spaghetti dinner and silent auction.