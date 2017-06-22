Moose Cruise Sunday

Chris Stevens

CMU Intern

The Clare Moose Lodge will be holding its third annual Moose Cruise for Hospice Sunday, June 25. The event will feature a car and motorcycle show from 12 p.m. until 4 p.m. If the event is rained out, it will be rescheduled to July 9. Weather.com currently shows there will be showers in the morning, followed by sunshine when the event would begin.

The Coyote Creek Band will be playing live music from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. Brats and hot dogs will be served for the duration of the festivities. Radio personality, Tammy T, of the classic rock station 98.5 UPS will be present at the event until 2 p.m.

A $6.00 donation to hospice covers the admission to the event at the Clare Moose Lodge at 1890 Ludington Drive. All the money raised will go to “Big R & Smokin Joe’s Hospice House Fundraiser” in an effort to bring a hospice center to Clare county, Mellissa Washburn, with the Clare Moose Lodge, said.

The fundraiser thermometer by the Clare Moose Lodge shows the fundraiser has raised $65,000 of the $100,000 goal so far. Further donations to Big R & Smokin Joe’s can be made at brsjhospicebenefit.com