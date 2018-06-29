More 4th celebrations around the area

June 29, 2018

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

The Fourth of July arrives in the area with a “bang,” as the communities around Clare County get ready to celebrate.

In Coleman the 4th of July celebration will be held on July 3rd when the community just east of Clare in Midland County holds their annual holiday festivities.

There will be cornhole games, skeet to shoot, horse shoes, swimming, hot dogs, hamburgers and bonfire w/S’mores. It is however a BYO Bourbon celebration.

The Party starts at noon and goes as long as you can stand. Fireworks will be shot off at dark.

In Rosebush the fun centers around the Isabella Township Park beginning next Friday, July 6th when the Ice Cream Social begins at 7:30 p.m.

At 8 p.m. a special Movie Showing of Moana will take place in the park.

The celebration continues on Saturday with a softball tournament at 9 a.m. and continues with the Classic Auto Show on Saturday at 10 a.m.

The parade will begin at 11 a.m. (lineup for the parade begins at 10 a.m. at Rosebush Elementary School).

Events at the park will include a pig roast, rock climbing wall, bounce house, a birds of prey exhibit and lots of other kids games, all beginning at 11:30 a.m. at the park.

A highlight of the afternoon will be the Truck and Tractor and Semi pull beginning at 2 p.m. Registration for the event, which includes farm stock, farm open, gas pickup and diesel pickup pulls, will begin at 1 p.m.

At 7 p.m. there will be music by Night Shift in the pavilion and to wind up the evening there will be a fireworks display at dusk.