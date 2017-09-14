Mother, son die when car collides with school bus

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

Joshua Schafer, 19, and his mother Kimberly Schafer, 56, of Isabella Township, died last Friday morning when Schafer’s vehicle crashed into the rear of a Mt. Pleasant school bus that had stopped to pick up a student on Weidman Road just west of Whiteville Road around 7:48 a.m.

Isabella County Sheriff Michael Main said Joshua Schafer was driving the vehicle eastbound on Weidman September 8th and that the bright early morning sunlight may have been a factor in the crash.

Main said the vehicle went up under the rear of the bus causing both Joshua and Kimberly Schafer to suffer fatal injuries. They were both pronounced deceased at the scene.

The bus driver had stopped to pick up the first passenger, an elementary student, on the route, Main said. The student was outside waiting for the bus and witnessed the crash.

Reportedly the bus driver put out a fire caused by the crash.

Deputies were assisted by Mobile Medical Response Ambulance, Isabella North East Fire Department and Medical Examiners.