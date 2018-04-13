Mother, son killed in crash

April 13, 2018

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

Speed and weather conditions are believed to be the factors in a M61 accident in Gladwin County’s Buckeye Township that caused the death of a Gladwin woman and her son April 3rd.

According to a release from the Gladwin County Sheriff’s Office, a 911 call to the department reported the accident around 4:50 p.m. on that Tuesday.

Within minutes deputies arrived and found the accident involving two passenger cars near the intersection of Littlefield Road.

Joan Fisher, 74 and her son Brian Scherzer, 50 were both killed in the fatal crash.

The driver of the second vehicle was not injured.

The accident is still under investigation.

Deputies were assisted at the scene by the Gladwin Emergency personnel and the Gladwin Rural/Urban Fire Department.