Motorcycle-deer crash kills rider

May 18, 2018

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

A 59-year-old Harrison man, Mark Loffredo died late Thursday evening, May 10th, when the motorcycle he was riding was hit by a deer.

A release from the Clare County Sheriff’s Office said Loffredo was riding his 2007 Yamaha west on Arnold Lake Road near North Rodgers Avenue in Hamilton Township when he was

hit by a whitetail deer around 11:49 p.m.

Deputies dispatched to the scene learned that a 2003 Chevrolet Impala, driven by Terry Carter, 36 of Marion, also westbound, hit Loffredo, who was pronounced dead at the scene of the injuries he sustained from both collisions.

Clare County officers were assisted at the scene by the Harrison Fire Department, Mobile Medical Ambulance Service and the Clare County Accident Reconstruction team.

The accident is still under investigation.