Motorcycle, Explorer crash, Harrison man seriously injured

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

Duane Walt, 32 of Harrison, was seriously injured Sunday when he crashed into a Ford Explorer that pulled out into his path.

Clare County deputies were called to the scene at the intersection of Bass Lake Avenue and East Stockwell Road around 7:34 p.m. July 2.

Deputies reported that Walt’s motorcycle was northbound on Bass Lake Avenue when the Explorer, driven by Jaycob Walters, 18 of Harrison failed to see him and pulled into the intersection.

The motorcycle hit the side of the Explorer. Walt reportedly had multiple injuries and was flown to a hospital downstate by Life Net Air Ambulance. Reportedly he was not wearing a helmet at the time.

Walters was not injured in the crash.

The accident is still under investigation, according to a release from Lt. Mike Bailey of the Clare County Sheriff’s Department.

Assisting at the scene were personnel from Mobile Medical Response Ambulance Service, the Harrison Community Fire Department and Life Net Air Ambulance Service.