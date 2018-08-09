Movie night brings in over $1k for backpacks

August 9, 2018

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

Wood’s Household owner, Brett Moser called last weekend’s Movie Night a big success.

He said, “WOW, what a great night at the North Light Movie Night. We had a crowd of 200, took in a lot of food donations and over $1,000 in cash benefitting the Backpack Program.

He added, “It was an awesome first year.”

Moser plans to make North Light Movie Night an annual event. Held in the parking lot at Wood’s Household last Saturday evening, the event was free, but asked that attendees donate non-perishable food to benefit the Backpack Project for Clare students.

Started four years ago by Margaret Zinser, and aided by volunteers Kris Hubel and Keri Smith, the Backpack Project packs backpacks with nutritious weekend food for at risk school children.

Moser credits the event’s success to the many individuals and businesses who made it possible. He said, “Sound Productions Entertainment and More knocked it out of the park on the video and sound. These guys started at 8 a.m. and finished the tear-down at midnight.” He went on, “Chris Cakes, Dairy Phil, Buccilli’s and Cula (Fit Foods) brought great food. Clare Family Fitness was there in force with activities for all ages. Pepsi, Ace Hardware of Clare and Savory donated beverages and food. 1st Choice was kind enough to let us take over the parking lot for the evening.”

Brett said, “Watch for another bigger and better event next year! If you missed this year’s but would still like to donate to the Clare Area Backpack Program, give us a call (386-2351) and we’ll make the connections, or drop it off at the store.”

He added, “I’d like to thank everyone for their support in this event. It was a great night and a very humbling experience to see the community rally around this organization.”

Photo courtesy of Brett Moser