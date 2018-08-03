Movie night to benefit backpack program

August 3, 2018

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

A special outdoor Movie Night to benefit area youngsters through the Backpack Program is on-tap in the parking lot at Wood’s Household Saturday evening, August 4th.

Wood’s owner Brett Moser said, “It’s free admission, but we are asking for non-perishable food donations to benefit the Backpack Program at the school.”

The Backpack Project is headed by Margaret Zinser. She and her small group of volunteers – Kris Hubel and Keri Smith – pack food into backpacks on Fridays to insure that at risk school children have nutritious food for the weekend.”

In an earlier interview, Zinser said it takes about $500 a week to provide for the youngsters. They not only fill backpacks for Clare Primary and Middle School students but provide for some high school students as well.

This is the fourth year for the Clare Area Backpack Program. Zinser started the project after seeing a PBS program about it in McBain. “I checked at the school to see if Clare had such a need. To my surprise, we sure did,” she said.

Moser said the gates will open at 7 p.m. Saturday night and the movie starts around 9 p.m.

“We’ve named the event the ‘North Light Movie Night’, and plan on having it as an annual event if it goes well,” he added.

Sound Production will be doing the video and sound, Buccilli’s will be there selling pizza, Dairy Phil will be on hand with ice cream, and Cula Fit Foods will also be there with healthy treats.

Clare Family Fitness, 1st Choice Office Supply, Ace Hardware, Pepsi and Gateway Lanes are also sponsoring the event.

Brett said, “We will be passing out tickets based on the donation size and holding a drawing for the winner of a VIP seating experience. We’ll have an outdoor section set up with a stocked mini-fridge and popcorn included.

“It should be a great night for a great cause,” Brett said.

For more information on the “North Light Movie Night,” see Wood’s Facebook page.