MP Kroger will close May 25th

March 29, 2019

Mt. Pleasant’s Kroger store’ final business day is May 25th, the company announced Wednesday.

Eighty-one employees will lose their jobs. Because of the distance, it would be difficult to transfer them to another Kroger store. The nearest Kroger is in Saginaw.

A Kroger spokesperson announced the closure of the store, located in the Indian Hills Plaza at 4080 E. Blue Grass Road March 27th. According to a MLive post a spokeswoman said, “We will be working closely with our union team as well as the state and their workforce development group to help find future employment opportunities.”

The Kroger Co. said the store will be closed because of “financial instability.” A press release from the company said, “These decisions are never easy and are evaluated over time…”

Other Kroger Company stores have closed in recent years including stores in Saginaw Township and Buena Vista Township. Others, including a store in Saginaw, have been remodeled and expanded. The Saginaw Kroger is about now the nearest grocery for Mt. Pleasant and other area shoppers.

Kroger Company currently operates 2,800 retail food stores and employs nearly a half-million associates.