MP man dies in Lincoln Twp wreck

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

William J. Rodriguez, 31 of Mt. Pleasant, died Monday evening when he lost control of the 2008 Chevy Malibu he was driving on a curve in Lincoln Township.

Officers said Rodriguez apparently was northbound on South Old State Road when he lost control on the curve at Jefferson Road.

His vehicle left the road and hit a utility pole and tree at the intersection. The accident was reported at 6:48 p.m. Officers believe speed may have been a factor in the accident, but the incident is still under investigation.

Rodriguez was declared dead at the scene.

Clare County Deputies were assisted at the scene by the Clare County Accident and Reconstruction Team, the Clare County Road Commission, Lincoln Township Fire and Rescue and by Mobile Medical Ambulance Service.