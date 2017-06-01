MP man dies of overdose

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

Officers and drug enforcement agencies are waiting for answers on the apparent overdose death of the 30-year-old Mt. Pleasant man Monday morning.

When the man, whose name has not been released, was found unresponsive around 7:45 a.m. by his girlfriend at an apartment in the 100 block of North Main, she called police to the scene.

Mt. Pleasant Police Officers responding to the scene found a syringe under the man. They believe drugs, possible heroin could have caused his death.

First responders used Naloxone to try and revive the man, but they were not successful, police said. They will be assisted in the investigation by a drug team in an attempt to discover the exact cause of his death.

The Bay Area Narcotics Enforcement Team (BAYANET) said the Mt. Pleasant man’s death was the fifth possible drug overdose the police and Isabella County Sheriff’s Department deputies have responded to since last Thursday, May 25th.

Overdoses were reported on May 25th near Lake Isabella, and in Chippewa Township in Isabella County. The 33-year-old Chippewa Township man was revived when officers administered Narcan. The 31-year-old man from near Lake Isabella was conscious when police arrived. Both were transported to McLaren Emergency for treatment and reports were forwarded to the Isabella County Prosecutor.

St Louis police officers reportedly administered Narcan to a man near there on Saturday and again Sunday. He had also received the overdose medication two weeks earlier.

Paramedics had to administer the drug the third time because officers were out of the medication.

Two more possible heroin incidents were reported in Gratiot County.

Officers said most heroin in the state is being mixed with Fentanyl or Carfentanil, a dangerous large animal tranquilizer that is 10,000 times as powerful as morphine.