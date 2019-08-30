MP man kills himself after domestic dispute

August 30, 2019

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

After a reported domestic dispute, an unidentified man in his 40s took his own life outside the Sagamok Mobile State at 2428 S. Leaton Road in Mt. Pleasant shortly after 2:30 a.m. Monday morning.



According to a release from the Saginaw Chippewa Indian Tribe’s Public Relations Department, details of the matter were unavailable until the man’s next of kin could be notified.



The release said it was an “isolated incident,” police were on the scene immediately and that there was no threat to the community.



Tribal Police were assisted at the scene by the Tribal Fire Department and by Mobile Medical Response Ambulance Services.



Interim Public Relations Director Erik Rodriguez said, “The Saginaw Chippewa Indian Tribe would like to send its condolences to the family and friends as the community deals with this tragedy.

