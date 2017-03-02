MP man leads police on chase

On Feb. 26 at approximately 10:44 p.m., a Mt. Pleasant police officer attempted to stop a vehicle for a traffic violation at the intersection of Oak and Illinois. The driver, Audie Hawkins, a 26-year-old man from Mt. Pleasant, failed to stop. The vehicle made no attempt to slow down. It continued south on Oak, and then turned onto Locust. The suspect vehicle came to an abrupt stop. The officer identified the driver and the passenger of the vehicle. The passenger, Antonio Flores, a 31-year-old man from Mt. Pleasant, was told to stay in the vehicle. Flores exited the vehicle, went into a residence and locked the door. Eventually, the officer got Flores to exit the residence. Once Flores stepped out, a struggle ensued and Flores was taken into custody for Resisting and Obstructing.

Both Hawkins and Flores were lodged at the Isabella County Jail. Hawkins was charged with Fleeing and Eluding; and Flores was charged with Resisting and Obstructing. Hawkins bond was set at $6,000/ten percent and Flores bond was set at 5,000/ten percent.