MP reports three assaults

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

Mt. Pleasant Police Information Officer Jeff Browne listed three assaults in the daily blotter since last Saturday.

A Saturday night non-aggravated assault was reported just after midnight at the Wayside Central bar.

According to Browne, a 20-year-old Mt. Pleasant man grabbed another bar patron by the neck and during the altercation, hit two other women and hit a third woman in the face with his fist.

One woman needed stitches in a gash over her eye.

The bartender called in the incident at 12:53 a.m. and Mt. Pleasant officers arrested the man. The victims included a Pinconning man and four Midland women.

A second assault on the 13th sent a 48-year-old Mt. Pleasant man to jail. Reportedly he had assaulted his daughter for being in a traffic accident with his truck.

The incident at a home in the 900 block of West Michigan was reported at 8:08 p.m. on the police blotter. The man was arrested for domestic violence and possession of marijuana.

Another felonious assault was reported in the 1500 block of Portabella at 9:45 p.m. on Sunday. A 29-year-old man was arrested by officers.