MP State Police post gains two new troopers

Maya Hairston-Moore and Miguel Mendez-Ibanez, both of Lansing, are two brand new State Police Troopers assigned to the Mt. Pleasant State Police Troop just this month.

Mendz-Ibanez and Hairston-Moore recently joined twenty-eight new troopers who just graduated from the 132nd Trooper Recruit School February 10. There were 37 prospective troopers that reported to the MSP Training Academy in Lansing for the 24 week school which included training in firearms, water safety, defensive tactics, patrol techniques, report writing, ethics, first aid, criminal law, crime scene processing and precision driving.

The 132nd Trooper Recruit School is the fourth of four trooper recruit schools started in 2016 and the first motor carrier officer recruit school in the department’s 100-year history.

With the addition of the new troopers, there are now more than 1,050 troopers assigned statewide.

“These men and women should be very proud of themselves today,” said Governor Rick Snyder, who was the graduation keynote speaker. “They have what it takes to join the elite ranks of the Michigan State Police. We wish our newest troopers safety each day. My hope is that they enjoy long and rewarding careers serving and protecting the residents of our great state.”

In order to be selected to attend the academy, all applicants had to pass a stringent selection process that included a physical fitness text, background investigation and hiring interview.