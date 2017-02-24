MP woman found dead in hotel hot tub

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

Marie Teller, a 26-year-old Mt Pleasant woman, was found dead in a Baymont Inn hot tub Monday morning. Isabella County Sheriff’s deputies are looking for the reason she died.

According to a release from Sheriff Michael Main, “Investigators are still trying to determine what led up to Teller being in the hot tub area, which is an open area for the guests of the hotel.”

Deputies were called to the scene at 5858 East Pickard Road in Union Township around 7:57 a.m. February 20th when the woman was discovered in the hot tub. Medical responders from Mobile Medical Response Ambulance Service were called to the scene and Teller was pronounced deceased soon after, the release said.

Although the original release from Sheriff Main Monday called it a “suspicious death,” an updated release from the Sheriff Tuesday said, “During the investigation detectives have gathered from witnesses and video (from other locations) that the deceased was very intoxicated. “A toxicology report will follow within in the next several weeks which will determine alcohol presence and/or levels.”

Main said, “At this time there was nothing from the autopsy that shows any foul play.” He said a toxicology report is scheduled which will determine alcohol presence and/or levels. The results may take several weeks, he added.

The Sheriff’s Office is working on retrieving video from the common pool area but because of a technical issue with the recording systems the hardware will require further analysis to determine if coverage exists of the incident. The incident is still under investigation.