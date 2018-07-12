MSUE offers classes to get involved

July 12, 2018

The best way to help your community is to get involved. MSU Extension can help you do just that with their new program. “Mid-Michigan Get Engaged! A Guide to Getting Involved In Your Community”.

Through a series of six week classes you will learn how to make a difference in your community even if you are already involved or thinking about getting involved.



August 1, 6-9pm:

What does engagement look like?



Learn what engaging local government outside of public meetings looks like.

August 8, 6-9pm: Understanding Local Government Finance

Understand the role of local finances in decision-making, and how finances impact the issue you’re passionate about.

August 15, 6-9pm:

Don’t Wait for the

Public Hearing



Examine the local decision-making process and identify ways to engage before it reaches a public hearing or a vote.

August 22, 6-9pm: Which Decision-Makers Do We Need to Engage? Learn how to figure out who has authority to deal with your issue.

August 29, 6-9pm:

How to Build Grassroots Efforts



Discover strategies for gaining community support around your issue.

September 5, 6-9pm: Sharing Your Plan for Engagement—Present your groups engagement plan.

Classes will be held once a week on Wednesday nights for 6 weeks, at Mid- Michigan Community College in Harrison from 6 pm—9pm.

The Get Engaged curriculum is designed to reinforce key skills that are important to civic engagement, while helping participants practice putting those skills to use through a facilitated planning process.

This program goal is to help residents understand the local decision-making process and how to participate in it, give residents the tools to communicate effectively on public issues, empower residents to find creative solutions to local problems and how to build community support and explore the variety of ways an individual or group can engage in their community.

Registration is available online at https://events.anr.msu.edu/event.cfm?eventID=6FB0D02243C0566E

For more information contact Eric Walcott, MSU Extension Specialist, 517-353-9106 or walcott3@msu.edu.

MSU Extension programs and materials are open to all without regard to race, color, national origin, gender, gender identity, religion, age, height, weight, disability, political beliefs, sexual orientation, marital status, family status, or veteran status.