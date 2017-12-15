Mt. Pleasant man charged in ORV death

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

A 40-year-old Mt. Pleasant man, Stephen French-Smith, 45, was arraigned September 19, and is now in Isabella County Court on charges related to the death of Thomas A. Anderman of Lake in a September, 2016 ORV accident in Isabella County’s Sherman Township.

Smith and Anderman were riding together on a 2014 Polaris Ranger off-road on private property near Jordan and Wyman Roads near midnight when the

accident occurred. Police were called to the scene at 11:45 p.m.

The ORV overturned on top of Anderman, who had been thrown off the machine. Police suspected alcohol was a factor in the accident, but were unsure about who was driving at the time of the accident.

Reportedly he admitted to driving at some point during the night, but denied that he was driving when the accident occurred.

French-Smith was the owner of the ORV, and was arrested for operating while intoxicated, although charges were dropped, pending the investigation.

In the year-long investigation, Mt. Pleasant Michigan State Police investigators collected evidence supporting the allegation that French-Smith was driving the ORV while intoxicated at the time of the accident.

In September, French Smith was arraigned on multiple felony and misdemeanor charges: operating while intoxicated causing death, a felony; two felony charges of tampering with evidence in a criminal case punishable by more than ten years; lying to a peace officer in a crime investigation, a misdemeanor charge; and operating while intoxicated, a misdemeanor charge.

The felony charges carry penalties of up to 15 years and ten years, respectively. The misdemeanor charges carry penalties of 93 days.

French-Smith was in court again this week during his preliminary exam, after which, Judge William Ervin will determine if he will face a trial on the charges, plus he may face possible additional charges of involuntary manslaughter; failure to perform legal duty; and two additional misdemeanors of allowing an intoxicated person to operate a motor vehicle/ORV.