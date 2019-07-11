Mt. Pleasant man charged with murder for crash

July 11, 2019

Jordon Wilson, fatality in the December Mt. Pleasant crash

By Pat Maurer

Corespondent

Brian Wemigwans, 31, has been charged with the 2nd degree murder of his passenger Jordon Charles-Anthony Wilson, 30 of Twin Lakes, in a multi-vehicle crash Broadway east of Isabella Road near Crossway Lane in Mt. Pleasant last December.



State Police troopers responded to the four-vehicle crash on the Saginaw Chippewa Indian Reservation at 7:50 p.m. December 19 and found Wilson critically injured.



Wemigwans was discovered to be under the influence of several different drugs at the time of the crash, which involved several other vehicles, a MSP report said this week.



According to an earlier release, a westbound black Chrysler 300 on Broadway hit a white Chevy Impala that was turning left onto Broadway. The impact sent the Impala across the center line where it collided with an eastbound white Mercury SUV, then continued westbound on Broadway and hit an eastbound black Ford Escape.



The drivers of all of the vehicles were transported to the hospital with injuries. Wilson died at the scene. Several individuals suffered major injuries.



Wemigwans was arrested and appeared before a Federal Magistrate July 1. He was indicted for 2nd degree murder, operating under the influence with a high BAC causing incapacitating injury, and with operating under the influence with a high BAC causing incapacitating injury with a prior conviction.



Assisting the MSP at the accident scene were personnel from the MSP Aviation Section, the MSP Crash Reconstruction Team, the Isabella County Sheriff’s Office, Mt Pleasant Police, the Saginaw Chippewa Tribal Police and Mobile Medical Ambulance Service.

