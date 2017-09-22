Mt. Pleasant woman faces embezzlement

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

Jenifier Kae Jerman, 37, of Mt. Pleasant, is facing forgery charges and embezzlement of over $100,000 and forgery in connection with missing funds at J. Murray, where she was employed.

The company, a wholesale tobacco, candy and novelties distributor located in Mt. Pleasant, reportedly contacted Mt. Pleasant Police when they discovered

differences between their account and ledger balances.

They told detectives they had discovered a nearly $200,000 difference in the balances. Jerman was a bookkeeper at the company and handled their payroll.

Company owners presented investigators with bank statements and allegedly forged checks totaling more than $148,000 dating back to 2013.

The investigation revealed that Jerman had allegedly wrote multiple weekly payroll checks to herself and cashed them, altering the ledger entries. Reportedly she had paid herself up to 12 paychecks a month over the three-year period.

Court documents say that when she was interviewed by investigators, she waived her Miranda rights and confessed to forging the owners’ names on payroll checks.

Last week Isabella County Prosecutor Risa Hunt-Scully charged Jerman with one felony count of embezzlement, $100,000 or more and with one felony count of forgery. The first charge carries a penalty of up to 20 years. The second carries an up to 14 year sentence.

Jerman’s bond was set at $30,000/ten percent. She posted bond and was released pending her next hearing in Isabella County Trial Court on September 28th at 10 a.m.