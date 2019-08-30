Murder, suicide has tight-knit Harrison grieving

August 30, 2019

The home on C’Dale street where the murder-suicide took place last Sunday morning.

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

A murder-suicide in Harrison that police believe stemmed from marital troubles and an upcoming divorce left two children without parents last Sunday.



Frazer Bartel, 35, and his wife Nicole Bartel, 27, were both found dead when police were finally able to enter the Hayes Township home, a release from Sheriff John Wilson reported.



An 8 a.m. call to Central Dispatch August 25th said that a man had shot a woman inside a home on C’Dale Street near the US-127 freeway.

Several children were in the house at the time, the sister of the slain woman reported when she called police. She told the dispatcher that she was attempting to get the children out of the home.



Nicole Bartel, 27, died Sunday, the victim of domestic violence

The release said the couple’s two children, a two-year old girl, the child of both Bartels, and a seven-year-old boy who was the son of Frazer Bartel from a previous relationship, were in the home along with a 15-year-old niece, a 15-year-old friend of the family and a one-year-old nephew.

The roommate and homeowner Nicholas Bert and Nicole’s sister Patricia Osorio were also in the home when Bartel shot his wife.



They were able to get the five children out of the home safely.

Clare County officers arrived on the scene and set up a perimeter because it was believed at the time that Bartel was still alive in the residence and armed. The Northern Michigan Mutual Aid Task Force Emergency Response Team was also called to the scene.



Multiple attempts to contact Bartel were unsuccessful, and a tracked robot was finally sent into the home. The robot confirmed that Bartel and his wife Nicole were both dead, Wilson said.



Because the home was located very near US-127, the southbound lanes of the freeway were shut down and traffic rerouted for about five hours, Undersheriff Dwayne Miedzianowski reported.



The Clare County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by Michigan State Police, Michigan DNR Law Enforcement Division, Clare County Animal Control, Mobile Medical Response Ambulance Service, the Michigan State Police Crime Lab and Northern Michigan Mutual Aid Task Force.



The case remains under investigation at this time, the initial release said.

Sheriff Wilson said, “We would like to ask that everyone keeps both families in their thoughts as we move forward from this day.”

Share This Post Tweet