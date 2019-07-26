Murphy sentenced for meth

July 26, 2019
By Pat Maurer
Correspondent
According to a post from Clare County Prosecutor Michelle Ambrozaitis last Friday, A BAYANET (Bay Area Narcotics Enforcement Team) investigation led to a guilty plea and subsequent sentencing of 3 to 20 years for Kelly Lynn Murphy of Harrison July 16th.
Murphy, who pled guilty to “delivery/manufacture [of] methamphetamine June 10th, was sentenced last week on the charges by Judge Roy Mienk, who ordered credit for 117 days already served.
She was also sentenced on a probation violation to 36 months to 20 years with credit for 117 days served. That sentence will run concurrent with the new sentence.
She was also ordered to pay $1,198 in fines and costs.
