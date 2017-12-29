Murton found dead in drive

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

A Clare man, John David Murton, 58, was found dead in the driveway of his home on Glendale Avenue earlier this week.

Clare Police Chief Brian Gregory said officers from the Police Department arrived at the residence after getting a call around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, December 26th about a man down. When they arrived they found Murton deceased in his driveway.

Gregory said, “The investigation shows that Murton apparently had fallen on the ice near his driveway and injured himself to a point where he could not get up or move.”

The incident remains under investigation until autopsy results come in.

“There is no evidence of foul play,” Gregory said.