Music fest and more fills Clare’s Shamrock park

July 5, 2019

Arts and crafts like these were just a few of the many items for sale at the Arts, Crafts and Vendor Fair.

By Steve Landon

Correspondent

Photos by Steve Landon



As in 2018 the spring and early summer of 2019 has not exactly been on the side of farmers and outdoor lovers. While most area events have gone off without a hitch, visitors and promoters have had to keep an eagle eye on the sky and thermometer. An over abundance of Rainy, dreary days along with below normal temperatures slowed the planting of crops and hurt many popular activities. This past weekend Mother Nature finally escaped her dungeon and brought forth the summer we so dearly missed just in time for the Clare Summer Music Festival (Formerly known as Summer Fest).



Long locked in the 60’s and 70’s, temperatures finally soared into the 80’s just in time for Thursday’s opening day. Thunderstorms that rolled in Friday morning were long gone before noon giving way to plenty of sunshine.



Listening to great music were not the only activities going on during the festival. Much of Clare and the surrounding area became a shopper’s paradise thanks to countless yard and garage sales offering everything from Kayaks to trinkets. Back at Shamrock Park a new outdoor Arts, Crafts and Vendor fair kept shoppers busy all three days.



Free music on Friday night at Shamrock Park was again the family place to be for the Maury Irwin State Farm Insurance Teddy Bear races, Witbeck’s IGA Free Family Picnic and “Knocker Ball. Music lovers were treated to performances by the “Keep Mercy Quartet” and “The Gateway Community Band”. The evening concluded with the popular fireworks display.



Saturday concluded the festival in the park with the outdoor Arts, Crafts and Vendor fair and the hugely popular “Battle of the Bands” and the Magic Bus Tour County Wide Pub Crawl. This years winners of the “Battle at Shamrock” Battle of the Bands were; 1st place – Rest for the Wicked, Second Place – Lemon Frog and Third Place Swine.

Stacey DeGeer puckers up for a good cause at the Cross Roads Donkey Rescue Kissing Booth at the Arts, Crafts and Vendor Fair.

Who could resist kissing an all American face like this for just a buck?





While the adults were listening to the music a lot of kids and Mariah DeGeer took advantage of the playground.

Musicians and singers really got into the groove this year. Summer Music Fest featured over 30 musical acts over the three days of the festival.

Share This Post Tweet