Music, pancakes, games highlight festival

July 6, 2018

By Steve Landon

Correspondent

Photos by Steve Landon

The spring and early summer of 2018 has clearly not been on the side of many weekend events, especially UTV rides, car and bike shows, golf outings and more, all victim’s of rain and dreary days courtesy of “Ma” Nature. Having endured a slow start to summer area merchants, residents and potential visitors were just chomping at the bit to see the return of an old fashioned sizzling hot summer in time for our nations 242nd birthday. Sunny skies and Very “HOT” temperatures is just what they got in time for the Summer Music Festival (Formerly known as Summerfest) June 29th – 30th in beautiful downtown Clare.

Kicking off this years long Independence Day Holiday the 2018 Festival officially got underway last Thursday, June 28th with the start of citywide yard sales. Shamrock Park was the family place to be Friday night for the Maury Irwin State Farm Insurance Teddy Bear races, Witbeck’s IGA Family Picnic, and “Knocker Ball”. Fans of fine music were treated to performances by the Mercy Quartet and the Gateway Community Band. The evening concluded with an outstanding fireworks display.

Saturday was another action packed day downtown. Between canvasing all the yard sales and shops visitors had a chance to watch some of the strongest people in the region compete in the first annual Power on the Pavement – Power Lifting Competition presented by Clare Family Fitness, where men and women put mind, body and soul into lifting some exceptional heavy weights.

The music portion of the festival wrapped up with performances by The Real Deal – Blues You Can’t Refuse and Big Ray and The Motor City Kings on stage downtown.

The sky’s over the Clare Municipal Airport came to life bright and early Sunday morning when pilots from around the state dropped in for the Clare Pilots Associations annual Dawn Patrol to show their aircraft, enjoy a mouth watering breakfast, visit with fellow pilots and chat with visitors of all ages who came by to check out the some true beauties of the sky. Due to the on going heat wave, attendance was a bit down, however, pilots and non-pilots who came had a great time.

Temperatures soaring near the century had little affect on attendance, music lovers and weight lifting fans simply put on some extra sunblock, filled a cooler with bottled water and set back and enjoyed the fun. This weekend Clare County will once again be a buzz of activity as Harrison, Farwell and Lake George close out the holiday with many fun activities.

Lake George Area

July 7th – Boat Parade – Saturday 7:30 PM · Lake George, Michigan

July 8th – Street Parade – Sunday 12 PM · Lake George, Michigan

Farwell Area

July 7th Farwell will have their Figure 8 Derby at Farwell Fairgrounds and FIREWORKS immediately after. Tickets are $10 each and children 10 and under are FREE. Bring the family and enjoy it all.