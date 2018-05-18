Name Our Park contest announced

May 18, 2018

The City of Clare Recreation Department is looking for a name for our new park and need your help! The City of Clare’s newest Park will be located behind Tice’s Farm Market in Clare. Although the project will be completed in phases, at its completion, the new park will contain many amenities for the community:

Paved walking and exercise trails around the park perimeter

Adult exercise stations along the walking trail

Skate and bike park

Butterfly garden

Eight youth soccer fields

One multi-purpose field

Concession stand with bathroom facilities

Two picnic pavilions (similar to Shamrock Park)

An ADA accessible playground area

Paved parking

Entries must be received by 5 p.m. on Thursday, May 31, 2018. Applicants of all ages are invited to submit entries. All submissions become the shared property of the entry and the City of Clare. Email submissions are preferred; however, you may also mail, fax or walk-in your entry to City Hall. Please include your name, address, phone number and email with your submission. You can also go to www.cityofclare.org to print the registration form or submit online.

The top submissions will be voted upon by the Clare Parks and Recreation Advisory Board and then will be presented to the Clare City Commission for final approval. The winner will be notified by July 1, 2018 and will receive bragging rights and a special City of Clare gift!