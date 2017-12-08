Need help this Christmas?

The following letters are only a few of the dozens we have received so far. In the weeks ahead we will be fulfilling some of the wishes, thanks to the generosity of area businesses through advertising or donations. If you would like to help, email us at: info@clarecountyreview.com

Could use help with furniture after fire

Dear Clare County Review and your faithful readers,

On October 23, 2017 I had a grease fire in my trailer while cooking. It quickly got out of control and I panicked and tried to save my pets. Despite opening the doors, only 2 survived. I watched as my trailer burned to the ground and it was only the quick actions of my neighbor that pulled me out or I would have died too.

Naturally, all of my belongings were destroyed. I’m almost 60 years old and I came out with only the clothes I was wearing. And since I am unemployed at this time, and I have been for several months, I didn’t have any insurance on it. Paying the premiums became impossible. But I am alive, and have 2 of my beloved pets, so I am thankful every day when I wake up. And will remain thankful for the rest of my life.

Luckily, I own the land so my mom, who is 84, paid to have it excavated so I wouldn’t have to see the remains of a dwelling I lived in for 17 years. My mom lives next door to me so I was able to secure a safe and warm dwelling. I was able to obtain some clothes through agencies that give them away for free.

My uncle in Florida placed another mobile home on the property that I own. I am so thankful for that gesture and I look at it and renew my faith, not only in people but in my religion.

I would like to be living in it by Christmas but it is only an empty shell. I have reached out to agencies for help but funds are limited and there are other people that need more help than I do.

Even if I have to wait for electricity, heat, and water, before I can move in, at least it will look like a home instead of an empty shell. I would be so happy and thankful if I could put these items in it and know that when I get the utilities turned on again I can sleep in there and have my own home again.

I would love and be thankful for:

A small kitchen table with 2 chairs, a bed – any size, any style, a small bookcase, 2 or 3 end tables, a couch or an easy chair, a cheap vacuum cleaner, and 2 dressers.

Then it would look like a home and as soon as I can get the contractors to hook up the utilities I could move in. What a Merry Christmas that would be. The utilities and building permits cost money and that’s not what I want to ask for. Just some furniture would make my day.

Thank you

In need of Christmas help for terminally ill child

Hello,

I’m writing you this holiday in hopes for a little help this season. My family is a pretty special one, I have twin boys who were diagnosed with a terminal illness called Zellwegers syndrome.

All of our money goes to treatments, medication and hospital stays. We lost our oldest (by 3 mins) Oct 2016 due to this illness. We would like to make this a special holiday for our son as we don’t know if we will have another. Thank you.

Needs help with vehicle

To whom it may concern,

I’m a senior citizen and try to help other seniors that live in my area (Harrison).

I take them on errands, or to medical appointments, grocery shopping, banking, laundry and such.

My car is an older, compact model with mechanical issues and does not have adequate room for walkers, groceries and clothes.

I would really like to get a minivan or station wagon, but money is tight. I am trying to get my electric bill down and gas keeps going up.

I also need a reliable car to get to my own doctors’ appointments in Mt. Pleasant, Midland and Clare.

I also lost 2 brothers in the past 2 years (one this year).

If you could help it would be wonderful and so appreciated.

In need of warm clothes

Hi,

I always have been the pay it forward guy. I bought a set of tires for a couple whose tires kept going flat. I gave a rose to a couple girls who came into a store, they had a smile when they left, it looked like they were crying when they came in.

I shoveled snow for a 68 year old lady, she always wanted to pay me but I turned it down. I took a lady from St. Helen, Michigan to Ackron, Ohio. Her and her husband got into a fight, she was hitch hiking back home. These are just a few of the things I’ve done to pay it forward.

I am 59 years old and my wish for Christmas is a jacket, pants, boots, a face mask, and gloves. I have no TV or stereo. Also I have Renaulds, both hips replaced, steel plate in my neck, so I need the pants, boots, face mask and jacket to be around -10 degrees, also the gloves, also I am 6’ 1” tall.

I would like a TV or radio, I sit in my room, thank goodness for my 6 month old kitten.

Thank you very much.

Help for 2 year old’s Christmas

Dear Clare county Review,

I’m writing to tell you a little about my situation and why I need just a little help for Christmas. My 2 year old daughter and I moved to Clare in July after being in a homeless women’s shelter. Since then I have managed to follow my dreams and graduate from MJ Murphy Beauty College.

Just last week I passed my state boards and officially became a licensed cosmetologist. I start work next week as a hair stylist but just don’t think I will have a check in time to provide a Christmas for my daughter. I just had to sell my winter coat to be able to afford diapers for her. So I humbly ask for just a little help for Christmas. Thank you so much for taking the time to read my letter.

I hope you have a Merry Christmas and a happy New Year.