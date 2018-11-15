New 4-H club announced

Clover Communications is a new 4-H club geared toward fine arts, expressive arts, photography and writing. Youth will take part in activities that will get them out into the community reporting and taking pics of 4-H events and working to get pictures and articles published in local newspapers. Goals are to create experiences youth can apply to their futures. In addition youth will experience several expressive arts activities and focus on cats and dogs as project animals. If you are interested in a hands on type of club, this may be the club for you! Clover communications will host their first meeting Sunday, November 25 at 2:00 pm at the Clare County Review newspaper office, 105 W. Fourth Street, Clare, Michigan. (up stairs). For more information contact Sherry Landon at 989-487-4408 or slandons@charter.net

The yearly 4-H Participation Fee is $20/youth or $60/family, whichever is lowest. Participation Fee Scholarships are available upon request. To enroll in this club contact Alex Schunk, Clare County 4-H Program Coordinator at the MSU Extension Office at 989-539-7805 or schunkal@anr.msu.edu