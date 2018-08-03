New activities highlight Lumberjack Festival

August 3, 2018

By Steve Landon

Correspondent

Going into the summer of 2018 many people felt an orange forest of construction trees lining the main street of Farwell might hurt local merchants and the 18th annual Farwell Lumberjack Festival, however all the construction cones in the state couldn’t keep visitors away from the popular hometown festival at the village park.

Sunny skies, comfortable temperatures and plenty of interesting things to see and do combined with a park full of crafty vendors offering everything from sports memorabilia to artistic creations kept visitors busy for hours July 28-29th in downtown Farwell.

Activities once again got underway Friday night with the annual spaghetti dinner sponsored by the Surrey Township Fire Department. Saturday got off to a running start with Farwell Lumberjack Festival 5k Run and Half Marathon. Following the run visitors young and old kept busy checking out or taking part in a number of activities that included; barrel train rides, chainsaw carving, chili cook-off, pie eating contest, greased pig contest, lumberjack show, skillet toss and so much more.

In the carving arena outside the Farwell Farmers Market chainsaw artists turned old tired logs into magnificent works of art. The lumberjack show was back entertaining visitors with their antics and precision skills throwing axes and balancing on logs over water.

It’s been awhile since classic and vintage cars and trucks were part of the festival, however, the show is back thanks to the Sons of the American Legion Post 558, sponsors of the First Annual “Fenders & Flags Car Show” which took place on Saturday, July 28th from 10:00a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

The kickoff to this year’s show featured the Honor Guard of Post 558 “posting the colors” of the United States of America and the singing of our National Anthem by Bob Mulrenin, the crowd was led in the pledge of allegiance by seven-year old Henry Jenkins.

Over 60 entries registered for the first year event that featured no entry fee to participate. Judging duties were spread over 16 categories. This year’s judges were: Chris Hughes, Corey Bartz, Bob Mulrenin, Gina Hamilton, Vince & Linda Stark and Detective Chris from St Clair County. Best of Show winner was chosen by those who entered a vehicle. People’s Choice was determined by popular vote. Thanks to the hard work by volunteers and festival officials the show ran smooth from start to finish. The 2018 car show is set for July 27, 2019. For more information call 989-588-1550.

New this year the Texas Roadhouse Restaurant of Mt. Pleasant generously supplied their “Famous Texas Roadhouse drop off the bone ribs for the Rib Eating Contest held on Saturday. This years contest featured four rounds with each contestant starting the competition with a full rack of ribs.

This years entries enjoyed a great deal of fan support with those on hand cheering and encouraging friends and family as made their way through the delicious rack of ribs.

Despite once again competing with two nearby county fairs and other events the 2018 Farwell Lumberjack was a success thanks to all the volunteers and merchants who once again came together to make it happen. In the months ahead officials will begin planning for 2019 when chainsaws will roar as families will enjoy a weekend of old fashion fun once again at the Farwell Lumberjack festival. For more information contact the Farwell Area Chamber of Commerce 221 W. Main, P.O. Box 771 Farwell, MI 48622 PH (989) 588-0580 e-mail facc@farwellareachamber.com

Texas Roadhouse Rib Eating Contest Winners: 1st round: Joshua Secor 2nd round: John Brigham 3rd round: Melody Montoya 4th round had a tie: Lloyd Aiken and Larry Weatherhead

Fenders & Flags Car Show results

Best of Show: Dale Majewski, 1967 Camaro SS

Best of Show Runner Up: Joan Fleischman, 1960 Corvette

People’s Choice: Don Evans, 1970 Mustang Mach 1

People’s Choice Runner Up: Leonard Gariglio, 1970 Dodge Super Bee

Commander’s Choice: William Bell, 1934 Ford Pick Up

President’s Choice (Chosen by Farwell Village President): Howie Coleman, 1970 Chevy El Camino

Best Veteran Owned: Tom Cooper, 1951 Ford F2 Pick Up

Most Likely to be ticketed: Jerry Longnecker, 2015 Corvette

Best Muscle Car: Rob Findley, 1965 Mustang Fastback

Most Authentic: John Brigham, 1957 International

Best Truck: Steve Johnson, 1972 Chevy Pick Up

Best Street Rod: Bill Burtwell, 1957 Chevy

Best Paint: Bill & Sue Walker, 1949 Plymouth

Best Interior: Mike Suetz, 1971 Ford Mustang Mach 1

Best Chrome & Fins: Audley & Kay Pierce, 1957 Ford T-Bird

Best Display: Len Ostrowski, 1947 Ford 2 door Sedan