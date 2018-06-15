New beach chairs give disabled access to park

June 15, 2018

This year, people with physical disabilities who visit Wilson State Park in Harrison won’t be left high and dry as in the past. Wilson State Park is adding two special beach wheelchairs to enable more people to enjoy the blue waters of Budd Lake.

In addition to the chairs, a new pathway to the water will be available in mid-June, along with rubber matting that will extend from the end of the pathway to the water. Visitors with a State Recreation Passport just need to inform the ranger at the entrance about their needs. They will be directed to a special parking area and the chairs will be made available.

The chairs and mat were made possible due to a $4,756 grant from the Clare County Community Foundation, which is dedicated to strengthening our community by providing leadership, fostering collaboration on local needs and issues and encouraging a legacy of giving through grants, scholarships and event. Additional funding was provided by the Clare County Parks and Recreation Commission and the Friends of Clare County Parks and Recreation.

“Wilson State Park has a wonderful beach and lake and now more people will be able to take advantage of it, thanks to the grant from Clare County Community Foundation and our partnership with the staff at Wilson State Park. They’ve worked very hard to make this project a reality,” said Don Kolander, Clare County Parks and Recreation chairperson.

The beach area at the park was created long before there was a concern about getting beach and water access to people who have trouble walking or who are unable to do so. That is not only frustrating for visitors but for the rangers and staff at Wilson who want to encourage visitation and use of the park. That’s why this idea of chairs, matting and trail were so appealing, according to the Michigan Dept. of Natural Resource’s Rich Fenner, unit supervisor for Wilson State Park. “We are sympathetic to the challenges some people face in using our park. “There is no easy or inexpensive way to correct the steep grade we have at the park. However, this donation makes it possible for more people to enjoy our park and to join their families in the water. We hope those chairs get a lot of use.”

Fenner adds that even with the changes the walk to the beach and lake still involves an incline and the beach area is not fully ADA-compliant.

Note parking is limited and chairs will be available on a first-come, first-served basis. Chair is rated to 250 pounds. Contact the park at (989) 539-3021 for additional information.