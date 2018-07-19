New DEQ rule will cost City

July 19, 2018

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

Clare could be facing a hefty expense when new DEQ Lead and Copper Rules take effect.

The matter was included in the City Manager’s Report at Monday evening’s meeting.

Acting City Manager Steven Kingsbury reported that a recent “webinar” outlined the new updated lead and copper rules for municipalities.

The major change is that all lead connections within the municipal water delivery system all the way into the point of delivery (kitchen sink) or at least 18 inches into the customer’s building is now the responsibility of the water authority.

Traditionally the city’s responsibility ended at the property line and it has been the customer’s responsibility to install and maintain the lines from that point into the residence or building.

The report said the rules will be phased in over the next seven years and will begin with a comprehensive inventory of the entire water delivery system to identify any and all potential instances where lead could be present.

Commissioner and Former DPW Superintendent Bob Bonham said because of copper and old lead pipes, nearly every residence in the City would show traces of lead or copper.

The work required will include the inventory of the water system and replacing water mains – “We have been very proactive in doing that,” Kingsbury said.

He said the problem is that customers can refuse to allow inspection of the water in their home.

In another matter, Clare County Transit Director Tom Pirnstill gave an update on the service the CCTC provides. He noted that the facility is funded partly through a .3 millage first approved in 1990 which goes through the Michigan Department of Transportation and partly with fares. He noted that the new facility was completed in 2010 using federal funds from the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act of 2009. “No millage money was used,” he said. He said solar energy provides 70 percent of the electrical costs.

The CCTC provides transportation covering 575 square miles in Clare County and travels 595,000 miles each year, using a fleet of 28 vehicles. The passenger count in 2017 totaled 104,711 with 90 percent of customers surveyed who were “satisfied or very satisfied with the CCTC service. He noted that seniors over eighty years old ride free and fares for veterans and handicapped riders are discounted. He said some of the funding for fares comes from partnerships with government, organizations, schools, MMCC, health and service organizations and businesses.

In talking about the funding, Pirnstill said the 64 percent of the vehicles are beyond useful life based on age and/or miles. Seven of the busses are 2005 models, and four are 2009 vehicles while six are 2011 busses.

Other business at the meeting included:

*a vote to increase wages for election workers to $14 per hour for the chair, $12 for the vice-chair and $11 per hour for workers;

*approval of the purchase of annual supplies for the Water Treatment Department totaling $5,067.81 from Fisher Scientific:

*the designation of Michigan Employees Retirement System (MERS) delegates for the annual conference in Grand Rapids including Sarah Schumacher as employee delegate with Luke Potter as the alternate and Diane Lyon as management representative and Steven Kingsbury as alternate.

*the payment of bills totaling $86,967.57.