New display at Farwell Schools

September 13, 2018

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

A beautiful new “Eagles” display greets visitors at the entrance to Farwell Schools (the old High School entrance).

Designed by Chrysta Neuman’s art department students and built by students from Jeff Thompson’s Woodshop, the display features the face of an Eagle surrounded by feathers, each embossed with the name of a donor. Below is lettering welcoming visitors to Farwell “The home of the Eagles.”

The new display replaces an old showcase that once filled the wall.