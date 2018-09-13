New display at Farwell Schools

September 13, 2018

Replacing the old showcase that greeted visitors to Farwell Schools is a new welcoming display designed by art students and built by the woodshop classes.

By Pat Maurer
Correspondent

A beautiful new “Eagles” display greets visitors at the entrance to Farwell Schools (the old High School entrance).

Designed by Chrysta Neuman’s art department students and built by students from Jeff Thompson’s Woodshop, the display features the face of an Eagle surrounded by feathers, each embossed with the name of a donor. Below is lettering welcoming visitors to Farwell “The home of the Eagles.”

The new display replaces an old showcase that once filled the wall.

