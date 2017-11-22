New Farwell Superintendent starts Wednesday

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

David O’Bryant officially accepted the position of Superintendent of Farwell Schools Monday.

The Board of Education unanimously approved a three-year contract with him for the position and he will begin his duties Wednesday, Board Member John Gross said last Tuesday.

O’Bryant is the current superintendent of Rogers City Area Schools, where he has also previously been the sixth through 12th grade principal, supervisor of transportation, head of custodial and maintenance and the athletic director..

“Each vote for him, first as a finalist, then as the board’s top choice and then for his contract, was unanimous,” Gross added.

According to his contract, he will be paid $100,000 plus benefits for the first year, $101,000 the second year and $102,000 the third year.

O’Bryant is a graduate of Evart High School with a Bachelor’s of Science from Ferris State University, a Master from Grand Valley State University in Educational Leadership and has an Administrator Certificate from the State of Michigan. He said that he is looking forward to “returning to my roots and introducing my family to the wonderful opportunities central Michigan has to offer.”

Board President Shari Buccilli said earlier, “Mr. O’Bryant was clearly the best fit for what our district and community needs.”