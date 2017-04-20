New owners have big plans for Leota Lodge

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

The Leota Lodge Motel, located at 2020 Muskegon Road, Leota, has new owners and plans to make the lodge a “clean, comfortable place where people can stay and have fun,” they said.

The Kalamazoo couple said, “We purchased the motel last October for an ‘adventure’.”

The Lodge Motel has a lot to offer and is a great place to get away from the hustle and bustle of everyday life.

The year-round, pet friendly lodge-motel is just a couple of miles from more than 55 miles of ORV trails, which are accessible for side by sides, ATVs or snowmobiles right from the motel. The lodge is nestled in the woods and a great place for nature lovers to walk or hike through, for bird watching, or for hunters. Since the Muskegon River runs right through the property, it’s a great place for fishermen to cast their lines. And if relaxing is your thing, you can even grab an afternoon nap in a hammock.

Their website says, “We are just 20 minutes away from 20 different lakes where you can enjoy lake fishing boating and more!”

The newly remodeled rooms are air conditioned and smoke free and they all have heaters and ceiling fans.

Campers can enjoy the lodge too. They have plans to expand the property for even more opportunities and fun with a rustic area for camping and next year they will be adding RV parking as well. If you have an RV and can’t wait to stay, they already have a place available for a RV next to their pole barn.

There is a gazebo with a picnic table and a gas grill available. There is a fire pit on the property and they will even provide the wood!

Another motel is also in the plans in the next two years, which will also house their living quarters. “Our plan is to retire and move north and enjoy the northern experience,” they said.

You can see all they have to offer on their website: leotamotel@yahoo.com or give them a call at 989-539-5300. You can visit them on Facebook.com at Leota Lodge Motel.