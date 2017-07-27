New roof for Dover Schoolhouse

The old one-room Dover Schoolhouse has been a fixture in the county since 1876, first as a school serving children of nearby farm families and, since 1970, as a schoolhouse museum and part of the Clare County Historical Complex. Now, thanks to a $5,000 grant from the Clare County Community Foundation, the building will continue to serve the community—children and adults alike.

“We’ll thrilled that we are able to put a new roof on this old building,” said Nelda Murphy who is a long time member of the Historical Society, and who also attended school here. “We had nearly 200 students come through this spring. Having this building allows us to not only tell children what school was like many generations ago, but to show them, so we’re very thankful to the foundation for their grant,” she said.

The grant made it possible for CCHS to strip the roof of old shingles, replace rotted wood there and on sections of the cupola. A new metal roof was then installed that has the look of traditional shingles but offers a much longer lifespan.

Along with the Clare County Community Foundation, CCHS is also thankful to Fair Salvage for donating a dumpster. CCHS members invite everyone to visit their historic complex on the corner of Dover and Eberhart Roads every Saturday from 1 – 4 p.m. Along with the schoolhouse (with a working school bell visitors are encouraged to ring), they also have a museum, log cabin and working blacksmith’s shop. There’s even a nice front porch just for sitting and passing summer afternoons.