New sports complex to get skate park

August 24, 2018

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

With the approval of the Clare City Commission at their regular meeting Monday evening, a concrete skate park pad will soon be poured at Clare’s new Emerald Isle Sports Complex on the south side of the City.

Commissioners approved a $39,500 bid from Gamble’s Concrete of Harrison to construct the skate park, the first permanent home for the area’s skateboard enthusiasts.

City Manager Ken Hibl said the work on the concrete pad should begin within two weeks.

The $39,500 cost, which was the low bid received for the work exceeds the budgeted estimate by $15,500, Hibl said, which reflects the recent increase in steel

prices and the “current vibrant economy.” In his agenda report he said, “The total of this expenditure will be completely off-set by funds raised and donated for this project over the last three year period – thus no general revenue tax funds or special millage funds will be used to pay for this expenditure.”

Hibl showed an overhead picture of the new recreational complex with grass covering the soccer fields which will be ready for use with the season starting today (August 24th). He said, “We are in the process of lining (painting) and flagging the fields and installing the goals.

The board also approved a sole source acquisition (Harsh Excavating) for up to $9,500 to add another layer of crushed limestone to the pedestrian walkways along the perimeter of the complex. He said the cost could be less and that the amount is available in the City’s Capital Fund – Recreation Fund.

Hibl said Harsh Excavating has offered to loan equipment to the City Department of Public Works to install the limestone and to provide the limestone needed for the project.

In another matter, the Commission held a public hearing about the replacement of all technology equipment for the City and the purchase of a zero-turn mower for the new recreational complex, both included in the 2018-19 budget and Capital Improvement Program Schedule.

The Cost for the technology equipment is estimated at $84,000 and the mower cost is $16,880. With the Commission’s approval, the City staff will submit a grant application to the United State Department of Agriculture which would offset 55 percent of the costs saving the City $53,796 for the technology and mower purchases.

Other business at the meeting included:

*At the meeting Monday the commission also honored Water and Wastewater employee Josh Miller for ten years of service.

*The Commission held a public hearing and approved a 12 year 50 percent Industrial Facilities Exemption for Sharpco Welding & Fabrication for abatement of real and personal property tax.

*Commission approval was given for the purchase of confined space equipment (fall restraint safety equipment) for the City’s Water and Wastewater Department at a cost not to exceed $5,989 from Fastenal.

*The sale of the City’s old zero-turn mower to Luke Potter for $401 was approved.

*The Commission held the first reading and public hearing for an ordinance amendment eliminating the 7,500 square foot maximum size restriction for commercial buildings in the Commercial-1 district and setting a new maximum size restriction of 39,995 square feet. The change will be voted on at the next City meeting.

*Mayor Pat Humphrey was selected as the primary delegate and Commissioner Bob Bonham as the alternate for the Michigan Municipal League annual meeting in Grand Rapids September 21st.

*In Steven Kingsbury’s treasurer’s report, he noted that the State plans to begin requiring out-of-state retairler to collect and remit Michigan sales taxes on mail order and online sales, a move that could add more than $200 million to the state coffers and result in additional Revenue Sharing payments to local units of government in the state.

*In his agenda report Hibl said a new Dollar General Store is planned for the old Tri-R Hotel property on West 5th Street. He said the Zoning Board of Appeals will consider a request for a parking variance at the site.

*Hibl also said the Clare Railroad Depot Ribbon Cutting Ceremony has been tentatively set for Friday, September 28th. He said that date should be confirmed by the end of August.

*Bills totaling $87,460.42 were approved.