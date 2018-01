Newkirk named “Rep for Day”

State Rep. Jason Wentworth of the 97th District welcomed Kaitlyn Newkirk on Wednesday to the state Capitol. Kaitlyn was honored as a “Rep. for a Day”. She received a Capitol tour, enrolled a resolution, visited the House floor during session, experienced the video production studio, and participated in other various activities. Newkirk is a student in Mr. Koch’s 4th grade class at Clare primary school.