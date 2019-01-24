Newly elected governor pays visit to Clare

January 24, 2019

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

Thursday, Governor Gretchen Whitmer was at Cops & Doughnuts in Clare to host a round table with Michigan entrepreneurs and area small business representatives.

As the roundtable host, Whitmer plans to discuss the importance of her executive directive to expand opportunities for small and disadvantaged businesses.

Together with former Lieutenant Governor Brian Calley, they will discuss the impact small businesses have on economic development in the state.

The governor was expected to arrive at Cops & Doughnuts, located at 621 North McEwan Street in downtown Clare, at 12:30 p.m.

According to an Internet post by Jack Hall of Radioresultsnetwork.com, “Governor Whitmer signed Executive Directive 2019-8 on January 5th to help expand opportunities for businesses in Michigan’s opportunity zones, or communities that have been cut off from capital and have experienced a lack of business growth.”

The post continued, “Under the executive directive, the Department of Technology, Management, and Budget (DTMB) must work with other state departments,

agencies, and organizations representing small businesses to identify and reduce barriers for geographically-disadvantaged businesses by increasing purchases from and contracts with them.”

Under the directive, the DTMB must adopt policies to increase purchases from and contracts with geographically-disadvantaged businesses for supplies, materials, services insurance, utilities, third party financing, equipment, printing and all other items needed by state departments or agencies, the post said.