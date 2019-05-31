Ninety-four 4-wheeled gems compete at car show

May 31, 2019
By Steve Landon
Having endured a record cold winter and a chilly damp spring Michigan residents have pretty well had their fill with old Mother Nature. The Memorial Weekend finally upon us, everyone was demanding the old lady loosen up her icy grip and bring on some summerlike weather. Last Sunday she delivered with comfortable temperatures and plenty of sunshine for Harrison’s Memorial Weekend Car and Bike Show – the first major show of the season in Northern Michigan.
Ninety-four wheeled gems – up from 75 in 2018 – packed downtown glistening in the sun. Collectors along with lovers of automotive and motorcycle history chatted with owners, photographed and studied every inch of their favorite vehicles. Thanks to the great weather some truly beautiful, antique and one kind creation’s shared the spotlight with the ever-popular rat rods and muscle cars.
In honor America’s veterans and fallen hero’s as well as those who have and continue to serve members of “The Stilettos on Steel Motorcycle Club” rode into town on some amazing bikes. Ladies wearing Rosie the Riveter headscarf’s joined several other cyclists who came by for this years show.
Perhaps the hardest job of this and past years shows was determining who would get receive an award. Clearly the 2019 field had the best of the best in all categories.
Robert (Bob) Walsh of Harrison, added another trophy to his collection taking the Import class for the second straight year with his 1973 VW Baja.
