Ninety-four 4-wheeled gems compete at car show

May 31, 2019

By Steve Landon

The street was packed with auto enthusiasts of all ages.

Having endured a record cold winter and a chilly damp spring Michigan residents have pretty well had their fill with old Mother Nature. The Memorial Weekend finally upon us, everyone was demanding the old lady loosen up her icy grip and bring on some summerlike weather. Last Sunday she delivered with comfortable temperatures and plenty of sunshine for Harrison’s Memorial Weekend Car and Bike Show – the first major show of the season in Northern Michigan.



Ninety-four wheeled gems – up from 75 in 2018 – packed downtown glistening in the sun. Collectors along with lovers of automotive and motorcycle history chatted with owners, photographed and studied every inch of their favorite vehicles. Thanks to the great weather some truly beautiful, antique and one kind creation’s shared the spotlight with the ever-popular rat rods and muscle cars.



In honor America’s veterans and fallen hero’s as well as those who have and continue to serve members of “The Stilettos on Steel Motorcycle Club” rode into town on some amazing bikes. Ladies wearing Rosie the Riveter headscarf’s joined several other cyclists who came by for this years show.

Perhaps the hardest job of this and past years shows was determining who would get receive an award. Clearly the 2019 field had the best of the best in all categories.



Robert (Bob) Walsh of Harrison, added another trophy to his collection taking the Import class for the second straight year with his 1973 VW Baja.

To a lot of guys the true beauty of a vehicle lies under the hood.

Best Motorcycle honors went Kathleen Battle, Mecosta, MI with 2016 Indian Chieftain. Here Ms. Battle gives her bike a little shine after arriving in town.

Mike Heistand brought up this beautiful 1947 Pontiac. The car had no problem drawing in car enthusiasts. Who investigated it inside and out.

People were not concerned about the looks or how fast this neat creation would go. The biggest question was how do you get in and out of it?



2019 Overall Best of Show Winner This beautiful 1969 Patriotic Nova was done in honor of Ray Whelpley who was killed September 6, 1968 in Vietnam. Jim Volant of Gladwin, a Vietnam Veteran owns it.

Patriotism beauty and style made these two cars irresistible to many visitors

