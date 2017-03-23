No one injured when transit bus sideswipes truck

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

All four passengers were okay when the Clare County Transit bus they were in sideswiped a truck hauling a trailer Tuesday in Harrison. A release from Lt. Ed Williams Wednesday said the Transit bus, driven by William Evans, 65, of Harrison, was northbound on Park Street (Clare Avenue/Business US27/M61) near Lake Street in the City of Harrison.

The call came in to Central Dispatch around 4:30 p.m., Williams said. Responding deputies investigating the accident found the Transit bus crossed the center line and sideswiped a southbound pickup truck driven by Kelly West, 47, of Midland. West was hauling a trailer loaded with construction equipment and the collision knocked the equipment off the trailer. The Transit bus left the roadway and finally stopped in a residential yard, Williams said.

He said there was extensive damage to both vehicles but the passengers in the bush and the drivers of both vehicles were no hurt. The accident is still under investigation, Williams said. He added that it “appears the driver of the Transit bus may have fallen asleep.

Deputies were assisted at the scene by the Harrison Fire Department, Quality Wrecker Service, Fox Wrecker Service and Clare County Transit.